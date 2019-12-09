Police seize 3.5 kg charas, 150 liter liquor in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The district police during crackdown, seized contraband from drug peddles here Monday.

Police teams seized 3.5 kg charas and 150 liter liquor.

Terkhani police arrested Majid Masih and recovered 120 liter liquor from his hideout and registered a case against him.

The other drug peddlers included Zulifqar, Amir, Fayyaz and Pervez Ali.

Police also recovered 8 pistols, 2 guns and a rifle from outlaws at different police pickets.