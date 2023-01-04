UrduPoint.com

Police Seize 36 Kg Hashish, 5 Kg Heroin In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 07:31 PM

District Khyber Police have seized 36 kilograms of hashish and five kilograms of heroin and arrested two alleged smugglers in two separate operations against narcotics smugglers, said a press release issued here on Wednesday

According to details on the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Imran Khan, a vigorous crackdown on narcotics sellers and smugglers is continued in the district.

In this connection, on a tip the Station House Officer (SHO), Jamrud Police Station, Khalid Khan recovered 36 kilograms of hashish from a motorcar bearing Registration No.KTA 5333 and arrested an alleged accused Zewar Shah.

In another similar check in the jurisdiction of the same police station, Police have recovered 5 kilogram of heroin from a Suzuki Pick-up No.N-5113 and arrested the accused identified as Bilal.

Further investigations in both cases were in progress.

