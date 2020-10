FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Jarranwala city police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered over 4-kg hashish from him here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, a police team working on a tip-off, raided a hideout, seized hashish and arrested Umar Hayat,The accused was sent behind the bars after registration of a case.