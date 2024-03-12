Open Menu

Police Seize 4000 Grams Of Ice Drug; Three Smugglers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 06:06 PM

In the ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking, Jumrud police conducted two separate operations at the Bhagiyari post in the Khyber district, resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics and arrested three suspects involved in the drug smuggling

During the operations, the law enforcement officials confiscated a total of 4000 grams of ice drug from the possession of the arrested suspects.

In another operation, Takhbai police intercepted a motorcyclist during a routine search operation and recovered a significant cache of narcotics.

The seized contraband included 3 kilograms of charas.

The swift action by the police led to the immediate arrest of the suspect.

Police have registered cases against the arrested individuals who have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings.

The DPO Khyber said that successful operations underscore the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combatting drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and security of the community.

