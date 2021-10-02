Police seize 4,000 kites, set on fire

Mansoorabad police on Saturday set on fire more than 4,000 kites and other paraphernalia after recovering them from kite dealers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Mansoorabad police on Saturday set on fire more than 4,000 kites and other paraphernalia after recovering them from kite dealers.

During various raids in its jurisdiction last week, the police seized kites and twines from different parts and set them on fire.

Police had also unearthed various kite manufacturing units in Malikpurand Chak 203-RB Mannanwala and seized kites and other paraphernalia.