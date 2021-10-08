UrduPoint.com

Police Seize 43.5 Kg Heroin From Factory

Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Friday raided a heroin manufacturing factory setup at house and seized 43.5 Kilogram heroin.

According to details, a joint team of Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) and Jamrud Police Station raided a house on intelligence information that drugs were being manufactured there.

Police also arrested four men and confiscated equipments and chemicals used in manufacturing of heroin. Police registered the case and started further investigation .

