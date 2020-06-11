UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Seize 4.5kg Charas In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:42 PM

Police seize 4.5kg charas in Faisalabad

Ghulam Muhammadabad police arrested a car driver and seized 4.5 kg chars from the vehicle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Ghulam Muhammadabad police arrested a car driver and seized 4.5 kg chars from the vehicle.

Police said on Thursday that a police team led by SHO Ghulam Muhammadabad Sheikh Shoaib stopped a car and during search,4.5 kg charas were recovered from the vehicle.

Police arrested the accused Shahid Khan of Rawalpindi and registered a case against him.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicle Car Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Yousuf Raza Gillani sends legal notice to US blog ..

4 minutes ago

KP achieves capacity to conduct 3,000 corona tests ..

1 second ago

Kyrgios blasts 'selfish' ATP for US Open drive

2 seconds ago

Nakheel announces increase in demand for villas, s ..

16 minutes ago

Five booked on de-sealed shops

8 seconds ago

US records more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in 2 ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.