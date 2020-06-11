Police seize 4.5kg charas in Faisalabad

Ghulam Muhammadabad police arrested a car driver and seized 4.5 kg chars from the vehicle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Ghulam Muhammadabad police arrested a car driver and seized 4.5 kg chars from the vehicle.

Police said on Thursday that a police team led by SHO Ghulam Muhammadabad Sheikh Shoaib stopped a car and during search,4.5 kg charas were recovered from the vehicle.

Police arrested the accused Shahid Khan of Rawalpindi and registered a case against him.