Police seize 4885 grams gold

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Friday foiled gold smuggling bid and seized 4885 grams of gold from Afghan citizen.

District Police Officer, ( DPO) Asif Bahadur said that Tall Police during routine checking at check-post foiled gold smuggling bid to Afghanistan and arrested the accused named Abdul Manan who belong to Khost province of Afghanistan.

He said that arrested smuggler and seized gold has been handed over to the customs authorities for further action.