Police seize 500 packets of gutka at Hub check post

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) In an operation conducted at the Mochko check post within District Keamari by Mochko police station intercepted a rickshaw arriving from Hub, Balochistan.

According to SSP Keamari, Arif Aslam Rao, the rickshaw concealed packets of hazardous gutka/mawa within its secret compartments.

The police recovered a total of 500 packets of the banned substance from these hidden compartments.

Following the seizure, Sameer, the son of Anwar Hussain, a supplier of gutka, was apprehended, and legal proceedings were initiated against him.