UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Seize 5,000 Kites In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:24 AM

Police seize 5,000 kites in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested a kite seller and seized 5,000 kites, strings from his possession in the jurisdiction of Police Station Cantt, here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a kite seller and seized 5,000 kites, strings from his possession in the jurisdiction of Police Station Cantt, here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, police arrested a kite seller namely Irfan in the cantt area and seized 5000 kites, strings from him.

Kite dealer revealed that he had smuggled kites and twines from Peshawar to sale them out in Rawalpindi.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciating the police team said that anti social elements must be punished and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Police Station Sale Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

26 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

1 hour ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.