Police seize 5,000 kites in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a kite seller and seized 5,000 kites, strings from his possession in the jurisdiction of Police Station Cantt, here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, police arrested a kite seller namely Irfan in the cantt area and seized 5000 kites, strings from him.

Kite dealer revealed that he had smuggled kites and twines from Peshawar to sale them out in Rawalpindi.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciating the police team said that anti social elements must be punished and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.