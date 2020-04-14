UrduPoint.com
Police Seize 50,000 Kites From 5 Units In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:33 PM

The local police unearthed five kite making units,seized over 50,000 kites and related paraphernalia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The local police unearthed five kite making units,seized over 50,000 kites and related paraphernalia.

Police sources said here Tuesday that Mansoorabad police while working on a tip-off raided kite manufacturing units functioning in residential quarters in Mannanwala area. Police arrested owners from the sites and seized over 50,000 kites, string rolls, and raw material.

