Police Seize 53 Bottle Of Liquor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Police seize 53 bottle of liquor

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Tordher Police have foiled A smuggling bid of liquor by recovering 53 bottles of wine from two inter-districts smugglers of narcotics, said police on Friday.

Both accused Suresh Kumar and Said Wali were smuggling 53 bottles of liquor when they were taken into custody during police checking.

On the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Mohammad Shoaib Khan, crackdown on narcotics sellers and other anti-criminals was continued in the district and in this connection, a police team headed by DSP Iftikhar Ali and SHO Tordher signaled a suspicious Suzui carry van for checking.

During the search the police recovered 53 bottles of liquor and foiled the smuggling attempt.

The accused Suresh Kumar and Sail Wali, residents of Nowshera Cantonment have been arrested. Further investigations were in progress.

