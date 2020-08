FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Balochni police station arrested a bootlegger and seized 546-litre liquor from him, here on Monday.

Police said that accused Khalid was going to supply liquor to his clients in a rickshaw when a police team stopped him and recovered the liquor.

The accused was sent behind the bars after registration of a case against him.