Police seize 60Kg of hashish in Khyber; smugglers flee

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Bara police have recovered 60 kilograms of hashish following a clash with drug smugglers late Friday night.

Acting on a tip about a narcotics operation along the Shlobar Arjanla River, a police team moved to intercept smugglers.

Upon confronting suspects, police came under fire. Police returned fire, and smugglers fled into darkness of night.

After shootout, police searched area and found large cache of hashish. Raids are now underway to apprehend suspects.

