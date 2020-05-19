UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Seize 700 Liters Of Raw Wine , Arrested 2 Drug Peddlers

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

Police seize 700 liters of raw wine , arrested 2 drug peddlers

District Police in successful operation against the menace of drugs seized huge quantity of raw wine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :District Police in successful operation against the menace of drugs seized huge quantity of raw wine.

The operation against drugs was launched on the directives of SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio in order to safeguard the life and property of general public, repression of drug peddlers and criminals and crackdown drug business In this regard Station House Officer Qazi Ahmed Police Station raided a raw wine manufacturing den in the station jurisdiction and seized 500 liters raw wine.

Police also arrested accused Muhammad Sadiq Chandio during the raid while his five accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Police has cordoned off the entire area for arrest of fleecing criminals.

On the other hand Station House officer Daulatpur Police Station on secret information recovered 200 liters raw wine and arrested drug peddler Gul Hassan Dahri and has registered against him.

Meanwhile SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio has directed all Station House Officers of the district to expedite their operation against drug dealers and also instructed to form special teams for the arrest of drug dealers in order to uproot the menace from the district.

Related Topics

Police Business Police Station Drugs Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Ronaldo back training at Juventus after two months ..

1 minute ago

NDMA's locust plague killing operation continues

1 minute ago

ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal c ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Russian Doctors Engaged in COVID-19 Fig ..

1 minute ago

WHO Says Received Letter From Trump Threatening Pe ..

1 minute ago

OIC Condemns Killing of Somali Official in Terror ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.