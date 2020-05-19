Police seize 700 liters of raw wine , arrested 2 drug peddlers

District Police in successful operation against the menace of drugs seized huge quantity of raw wine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :District Police in successful operation against the menace of drugs seized huge quantity of raw wine.

The operation against drugs was launched on the directives of SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio in order to safeguard the life and property of general public, repression of drug peddlers and criminals and crackdown drug business In this regard Station House Officer Qazi Ahmed Police Station raided a raw wine manufacturing den in the station jurisdiction and seized 500 liters raw wine.

Police also arrested accused Muhammad Sadiq Chandio during the raid while his five accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Police has cordoned off the entire area for arrest of fleecing criminals.

On the other hand Station House officer Daulatpur Police Station on secret information recovered 200 liters raw wine and arrested drug peddler Gul Hassan Dahri and has registered against him.

Meanwhile SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio has directed all Station House Officers of the district to expedite their operation against drug dealers and also instructed to form special teams for the arrest of drug dealers in order to uproot the menace from the district.