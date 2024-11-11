Police seize 78Kg of Hashish, arrest two drug peddlers

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In a crackdown against narcotics, Bara police on Monday recovered 78kg of hashish in separate raids and arrested two drug peddlers.

During a routine snap checking of vehicles at Qambar Khel area, Bara police intercepted a car and recovered 24Kg of hashish concealed within secret compartments.

The driver, identified as Muhammad Arif was arrested on the spot.

Similarly, 54kg of hashish were recovered from a car in Malik Deen Khel area by arresting a drug peddler named Shakil.

Cases have been registered against both accused and further investigation was started.

APP/hsb