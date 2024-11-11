Open Menu

Police Seize 78Kg Of Hashish, Arrest Two Drug Peddlers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Police seize 78Kg of Hashish, arrest two drug peddlers

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In a crackdown against narcotics, Bara police on Monday recovered 78kg of hashish in separate raids and arrested two drug peddlers.

During a routine snap checking of vehicles at Qambar Khel area, Bara police intercepted a car and recovered 24Kg of hashish concealed within secret compartments.

The driver, identified as Muhammad Arif was arrested on the spot.

Similarly, 54kg of hashish were recovered from a car in Malik Deen Khel area by arresting a drug peddler named Shakil.

Cases have been registered against both accused and further investigation was started.

APP/hsb

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicles Car From

Recent Stories

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

4 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan