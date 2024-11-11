Police Seize 78Kg Of Hashish, Arrest Two Drug Peddlers
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In a crackdown against narcotics, Bara police on Monday recovered 78kg of hashish in separate raids and arrested two drug peddlers.
During a routine snap checking of vehicles at Qambar Khel area, Bara police intercepted a car and recovered 24Kg of hashish concealed within secret compartments.
The driver, identified as Muhammad Arif was arrested on the spot.
Similarly, 54kg of hashish were recovered from a car in Malik Deen Khel area by arresting a drug peddler named Shakil.
Cases have been registered against both accused and further investigation was started.
