Police Seize 7Kg Hashish, Arrest Two Smugglers
Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Phandu police on Saturday arrested two narcotics smugglers and recovered seven-kilogram hashish during a routine inspection at Hazarkhwani.
According to details, a police team at Hazarkhwani check post at Ring Road intercepted a suspected car and recovered seven-kilogram hashish from its secret compartments.
The arrested suspects identified as Intizar and Tahir are from the Mardan district.
A case has been registered against the arrested and further investigations were underway.
