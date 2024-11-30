Police seize 7Kg hashish, arrest two smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Phandu police on Saturday arrested two narcotics smugglers and recovered seven-kilogram hashish during a routine inspection at Hazarkhwani.

According to details, a police team at Hazarkhwani check post at Ring Road intercepted a suspected car and recovered seven-kilogram hashish from its secret compartments.

The arrested suspects identified as Intizar and Tahir are from the Mardan district.

A case has been registered against the arrested and further investigations were underway.