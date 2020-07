(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested a narcotics dealer, seized nine kilograms of charas from him and sent him behind the bars on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, FIEDMC police station raided the hideout of a narcotics supplier, Imran, and arrested him.

A case has been registered against the accused.