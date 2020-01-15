Police Seize Big Cache Of Drug In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:01 PM
The police foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of contraband in the city on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) -:The police foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of contraband in the city on Wednesday.
On a tip-off a team of Mansoorabad police station set up a picket at Choona Bhattian and stopped a car. During search almost 44kg charas concealed in hidden cavities of the car was seized.
Police arrested drug peddler Muhammad Ibrahim and registered a case against him.