Police Seize Big Cache Of Drug In Faisalabad

Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:01 PM

The police foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of contraband in the city on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) -:The police foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of contraband in the city on Wednesday.

On a tip-off a team of Mansoorabad police station set up a picket at Choona Bhattian and stopped a car. During search almost 44kg charas concealed in hidden cavities of the car was seized.

Police arrested drug peddler Muhammad Ibrahim and registered a case against him.

More Stories From Pakistan

