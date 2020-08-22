Police Seize Counterfeit Beverages
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 08:56 PM
NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Pabbi police Saturday foiled an attempt to supply 870 cartons of substandard and counterfeit carbonated drinks in Dagaai area.
Following directives of District Police Officer Capt. (Rtd.
) Najmul Hasnain the police teams erected blockades at entry and exit points of the district. During checking of vehicles at Dagaai the police search a suspicious Shahzor and upon thorough checking recovered counterfeit cold drinks. An accused identified as Hanif Khan of Banda Nabi was arrested.
A case has been registered and investigation was underway.