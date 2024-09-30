Police Seize Drug, Several Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) In ongoing operation against narcotics and criminal elements in the suburban areas of Peshawar, police have arrested several individuals involved in the of ice (crystal meth) and other drugs smuggling.
The operation, carried out under the directives of SP Rural Division Inam Jan was supervised by DSP Khazana Imran Aslam Marwat and led by SHO Sartaj Khan.
Police seized 2.5 kg of ice, 3.5 kg of charas (hashish), three pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition.
SHO Sartaj Khan stated that cases have been registered against the suspects and that investigations are ongoing to trace further connections to the narcotics trade.
