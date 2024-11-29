Police Seize Drugs, Gutkha, Arrest Suspect With Vehicle
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 07:03 PM
The Hyderabad Police have apprehended a suspect and confiscated a vehicle along with drugs and gutkha during a raid
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Hyderabad Police have apprehended a suspect and confiscated a vehicle along with drugs and gutkha during a raid.
According to police spokesperson, Bhittai Nagar Police acted on a tip-off and successfully intercepted the supply of raw materials, gutkha and other narcotics.
During the operation, a Toyota Corolla (registration number BYY-931) was taken into custody. Upon inspection, over 100 kilograms of raw materials, a large quantity of prepared mainpuri, Indian gutkha and 520 grams of hashish were recovered.
The police said that the arrested suspect confessed to involvement in the purchase and sale of drugs and gutkha across various areas. Cases have been registered against him under the gutkha, mainpuri and the narcotics acts.
