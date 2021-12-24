Police seize fake currency

Pabbi Police during checking in public transport have recovered fake currency worth Rs.60000/- from a person, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Pabbi Police during checking in public transport have recovered fake Currency worth Rs.60000/- from a person, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Pabbi Police during routine checking stopped a haice van and recovered 60000 fake currency notes from the pocket of a suspected person.

The arrested accused Mohammad Altaf son of Shah Mohammad, resident of Kotli, Azad Kashmir has been arrested. Furthermore investigations were in progress.