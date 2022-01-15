UrduPoint.com

Police Seize Fake Currency Worth Rs 282,000

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Police seize fake currency worth Rs 282,000

Bhana Mari Police Saturday arrested two persons and recovered recovered fake currency worth Rs 282,000 from their possession on Kohat Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :

During checking of vehicles near Ring Road, Bhana Mari Police signaled a motorcycle to stop and recovered Rs 282,000 fake currency notes from two riders.

The arrested were identified as Zaman Muntizir and Shehzad residents of Dara Adam Khel who confessed to smuggle fake currency to other parts of the province. Further investigations were in progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

