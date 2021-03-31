Police Seize Fireworks Material In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:08 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested an accused red-handed and seized huge quantity of fireworks material from his possession on Wednesday.
Police said that on a tip-off, a police team raided the hideout of the accused identified as Irfan and recovered fireworks material including.
A case had been registered against the accused with Nishatabad police station.