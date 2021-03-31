UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Seize Fireworks Material In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:08 PM

Police seize fireworks material in faisalabad

Police arrested an accused red-handed and seized huge quantity of fireworks material from his possession on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested an accused red-handed and seized huge quantity of fireworks material from his possession on Wednesday.

Police said that on a tip-off, a police team raided the hideout of the accused identified as Irfan and recovered fireworks material including.

A case had been registered against the accused with Nishatabad police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Re ..

7 minutes ago

Collective efforts required to curb menace of begg ..

13 minutes ago

6,890 senior citizens vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 seconds ago

Zimbabwean government orders schools not to releas ..

7 seconds ago

WHO experts say Chinese jabs show 'safety', but da ..

44 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.