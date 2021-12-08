Police seize four motor shells

Police in a successful operation on Tuesday seized four motor shells, two rockets and two packets of cartridges hidden underground in Kharkai area of Khawjawas Police Station, Shabqadar

Charsadda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Police in a successful operation on Tuesday seized four motor shells, two rockets and two packets of cartridges hidden underground in Kharkai area of Khawjawas Police Station, Shabqadar.

According to details, District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda, Asif Bahadur Khan received intelligence information about presence of explosives hidden underground in Khawajaas that could be used in any sabotage activity by terrorists.

On the directives of DPO, DSP Shabqadar, police team headed by Sabzali Khan along with SHO Khawaja Police Station, Iftikhar Khan carried out a successful operation and uncovered cache of weapons.

Police registered a case against unknown miscreants and started further investigation.