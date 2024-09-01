Open Menu

Police Seize Hashish, Drug Peddler Held

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Police seize hashish, drug peddler held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Qadarpur Raan police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a drug peddler

and recovered hashish from his possession.

In a crackdown against drug traffickers, the police arrested Ashfaq aka Marro

and recovered over ten kilogram Hasish from his possession.

The police said the arrested criminal was a history sheeter and wanted by

police in 17 different cases of dacoity, robbery, drug peddling and other crimes.

The criminal has confessed that he used to supply drugs at different areas

of the city.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Robbery Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

16 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

16 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

19 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

20 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

20 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

23 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

23 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

23 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan