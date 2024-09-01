Police seize hashish, drug peddler held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Qadarpur Raan police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a drug peddler

and recovered hashish from his possession.

In a crackdown against drug traffickers, the police arrested Ashfaq aka Marro

and recovered over ten kilogram Hasish from his possession.

The police said the arrested criminal was a history sheeter and wanted by

police in 17 different cases of dacoity, robbery, drug peddling and other crimes.

The criminal has confessed that he used to supply drugs at different areas

of the city.

Further investigation was underway.