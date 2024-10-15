Open Menu

Police Seize Heavy Quantity Of Narcotics, Illegal Weapons In Anti Crime Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Police seize heavy quantity of narcotics, illegal weapons in anti crime operations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The district police have seized heavy quantity of narcotics and illegal weapons from criminals during anti-crime operations in the district carried out in the first nine months of 2024 till October.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that hundreds of criminals including drug pushers were arrested adding that 867 cases were registered and recovery included 376 kilogram of hashish,4.84kg ice,1.7kg heroin,49.8kg hemp leaf and 17,850 litres of alcoholic liquid.

661 cases were registered against those possessing illegal weapons and 42 Kalashanakov,513 pistols,35 guns and 9524 munitions were recovered,police spokesperson added.

District Police Officer (DPO),Syed Husnain Haider said that police will continue its anti-crime operations to make criminals face the prosecution and punishment.

