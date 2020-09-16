Police seize huge cache of weapons at motorway interchange Chamkani

Police on Wednesday foiled a smuggling bid and seized huge cache of weapon at motorway interchange Chamkani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday foiled a smuggling bid and seized huge cache of weapon at motorway interchange Chamkani.

According to details , police recovered 278 pistols, 40 rifles, 5,000 rounds of cartridges from car being smuggled to Punjab.

Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP Luqman Khan said the arrested accused , Abrar belong to Malakand- district.

A case has been registered against the accused at Chamkani police station.