Police seize huge cache of weapons in Mardan

Mardan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) Police officers have foiled an attempt to smuggle huge supply of weapons in Mardan.According to media reports, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan, 45 pistols have been recovered from the car.

The weapons were being smuggled to Malakand from Peshawar, he told.Moreover, investigation into the matter has been launched to nab the culprits.