Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Hyderabad police seized a huge consignment of banned Indian mainpuri and gutka during snap checking in the limits of Hatri police station here on Friday.

The police spokesman informed that 1,0000 kilograms of the contraband items had been seized while 2 suspects shipping the consignments had also been apprehended.

He identified the arrested suspects as Mazhar Hussain Malik and Khaip Chand who disclosed during the initial interrogation that they used to supply those items in different parts of Sindh. He added that the suspects had also been booked in an FIR lodged at PS Hatri on the state's complaint.