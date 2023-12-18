Police seize huge quantity of betel nuts

The Kharadar police station in the city district took action resulting in the arrest of an individual involved in the supply of betel nuts. Law enforcement seized 300 kg of betel nuts from the accused Atta Muhammad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Kharadar police station in the city district took action resulting in the arrest of an individual involved in the supply of betel nuts. Law enforcement seized 300 kg of betel nuts from the accused Atta Muhammad.

He was engaged in smuggling betel nuts across various areas within the city and was apprehended during a regular patrolling. Authorities are currently investigating the accused's past criminal history.

The confiscated goods, along with the accused individual, are being transferred to the customs authorities for further handling.