Police seize huge quantity of fireworks material in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Peoples colony police have seized huge quantity of fireworks material loaded in a rickshaw and arrested the driver.

Police spokesperson said here on Friday that on a tip-off, a police team led by ASI Najam ul Hassan stopped a loader motorcycle rickshaw coming towards Station chowk from Abdullahpur.

During search, police seized 10 polythene bags filled with fireworks material.

Police arrested rickshaw driver Ghulam Abbas s/o Muhammad Taqood r/o Makooana, however his two accomplices Dost Muhammad and another one managed to escape.

Police have registered a case against them.