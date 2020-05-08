UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Seize Huge Quantity Of Fireworks Material In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 03:27 PM

Police seize huge quantity of fireworks material in Faisalabad

Peoples colony police have seized huge quantity of fireworks material loaded in a rickshaw and arrested the driver

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Peoples colony police have seized huge quantity of fireworks material loaded in a rickshaw and arrested the driver.

Police spokesperson said here on Friday that on a tip-off, a police team led by ASI Najam ul Hassan stopped a loader motorcycle rickshaw coming towards Station chowk from Abdullahpur.

During search, police seized 10 polythene bags filled with fireworks material.

Police arrested rickshaw driver Ghulam Abbas s/o Muhammad Taqood r/o Makooana, however his two accomplices Dost Muhammad and another one managed to escape.

Police have registered a case against them.

Related Topics

Police Driver From

Recent Stories

PMO issues ‘red-letter’ to 16 ministries for p ..

2 minutes ago

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Unveils 3 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 36.47 points t ..

4 minutes ago

Mishustin Takes Part in Russian Cabinet Talks for ..

2 minutes ago

Uninterrupted supply of wheat' to Karachi's flour ..

12 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank releases annual report of d ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.