Police Seize Huge Quantity Of Ghee, Sugar, Fertilizer Stored For Hoarding

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The police here on Wednesday seized a significant quantity of ghee, sugar, and fertilizer bags in their ongoing crackdown against hoarding and profiteering.

To ensure government set rates and take further legal action, the recovered items have been handed over to the district administration.

Upon receiving confidential information, DSP Pashatkhara Sherafzal Khan, in collaboration with SHO Sarband Kaleemullah, recovered a substantial quantity of hoarded goods from a warehouse within the jurisdiction of Sarband Police Station.

The recovered items include 140 bags of urea fertilizer, 55,000 kilograms of ghee, and a considerable quantity of sugar.

Meanwhile, SP Cantt Division Waqas Rafiq stated that the crackdown against non-custom paid items, illegal goods, and hoarders was underway.

