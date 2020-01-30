Police seize ice worth millions, arrests smugglers

(@imziishan)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ): District Police Thursday seized huge quantity of ice and arrested smugglers in the jurisdiction of Shaheed Mureed Akber Police Station.

DSP Umer Daraz Baloch told media that on a tip off the police under supervision of SHO Nasib Ullah checked a vehicle in Pathan Kot area and recovered 1118 gram ice worth millions of rupees.

He said that they were smuggling ice from Balochistan to Umer Ada area of Tank.

The police arrested the smugglers identified as Sarwar and Javed and started investigation.