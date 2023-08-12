Open Menu

Police Seize Illegal Weapons, Arrest Suspect Wanted In Multiple Cases To Punjab Police

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Police seize illegal weapons, arrest suspect wanted in multiple cases to Punjab police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police foiled a bid to smuggle weapons, seizing a number of guns and arresting an impostor wearing the police uniform.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the Baldia police took action near the Mubarak Colony area on a tip-off and arrested Nazar Hussain Baloch, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan.

He added that the police recovered 3 SMG rifles, a replica of a G-3 rifle and bullets from possession of Khan who was also wanted to the Punjab police in at least 7 FIRs.

The Toyota Revo vehicle, in which the suspect was travelling, bore the registration number LF-9994.

The spokesman said Baldia police seized the weapons and the vehicle and booked Khan on the state's complaint in 2 FIRs under sections 170, 171 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 23-A of the Sindh Arms Act.

