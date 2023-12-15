Open Menu

Police Seize Large Betel Nut Haul, Arrest Supplier

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) During a routine patrol in Shah Faisal Colony police station, Korangi district, law enforcement officials apprehended an alleged supplier of betel nuts commonly used in gutka production.

A substantial quantity of betel nut intended for gutka production, estimated at around 5 maunds, was confiscated from the suspect's possession, as stated by a spokesperson from the Korangi district police.

The arrested individual, identified as Saifullah, was known for supplying betel nuts to gutka manufacturers across Shah Faisal, Korangi, and Landhi areas.

A case has been filed against the detained suspect, with ongoing investigations into the matter.

