Police Seize Large Betel Nut Haul, Arrest Supplier
Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) During a routine patrol in Shah Faisal Colony police station, Korangi district, law enforcement officials apprehended an alleged supplier of betel nuts commonly used in gutka production.
A substantial quantity of betel nut intended for gutka production, estimated at around 5 maunds, was confiscated from the suspect's possession, as stated by a spokesperson from the Korangi district police.
The arrested individual, identified as Saifullah, was known for supplying betel nuts to gutka manufacturers across Shah Faisal, Korangi, and Landhi areas.
A case has been filed against the detained suspect, with ongoing investigations into the matter.