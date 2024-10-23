Open Menu

Police Seize Large Drug Consignment, Arrest Notorious Dealer

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Police in Kasur have seized a large consignment of drugs and arrested a notorious drug dealer during the operation on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesperson, the operation was led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Patu Police Station.

During a targeted blockade, the police arrested a major drug dealer known as Amin, alias Amini from the Bhopewal Mor area.

The authorities recovered 20 kg 630 grams of hashish, 1 kg 200 grams of ice (crystal methamphetamine) and a substantial amount of cash from the accused.

The police revealed that the arrested individual, Amini is involved in the large-scale supply of drugs in Patuki and other districts.

At the time of the arrest, the accused was allegedly supplying drugs from his residence in Chak 69.

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Kasur, Mohammad Isa Khan stated that the police are conducting intensive operations to rid the society of the drug menace in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

APP/zaf/378

