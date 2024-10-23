Police Seize Large Drug Consignment, Arrest Notorious Dealer
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Police in Kasur have seized a large consignment of drugs and arrested a notorious drug dealer during the operation on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesperson, the operation was led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Patu Police Station.
During a targeted blockade, the police arrested a major drug dealer known as Amin, alias Amini from the Bhopewal Mor area.
The authorities recovered 20 kg 630 grams of hashish, 1 kg 200 grams of ice (crystal methamphetamine) and a substantial amount of cash from the accused.
The police revealed that the arrested individual, Amini is involved in the large-scale supply of drugs in Patuki and other districts.
At the time of the arrest, the accused was allegedly supplying drugs from his residence in Chak 69.
The District Police Officer (DPO) of Kasur, Mohammad Isa Khan stated that the police are conducting intensive operations to rid the society of the drug menace in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab.
APP/zaf/378
Recent Stories
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title
US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik
NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”
Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 100,200 cusecs water10 seconds ago
-
Anti-dengue activities reviewed10 minutes ago
-
Govt providing all possible facilities to expatriates to invest in country30 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal, Kundi call on CM Sindh, country's economic, political situation discussed30 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 100 kg drugs in five operations30 minutes ago
-
KP service tribunal suspends removal order of former DG Health30 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders hold meeting post-Article 370 abrogation50 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Man died in accident50 minutes ago
-
MEPCO upgrades 264 transformers to strengthen power supply1 hour ago
-
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan1 hour ago
-
ACS condoles death of Prof Dr Aslam Ansari2 hours ago
-
Female artist assaulted3 hours ago