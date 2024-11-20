Open Menu

Police Seize Large Quantity Of Firearms Across Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:11 PM

The Punjab Police, during special campaigns launched this year so far, seized a total of 1,530 Kalashnikovs, 38,667 pistols, 3,273 guns, 2,867 rifles, 720 revolvers, and a huge number of bullets and cartridges across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Police, during special campaigns launched this year so far, seized a total of 1,530 Kalashnikovs, 38,667 pistols, 3,273 guns, 2,867 rifles, 720 revolvers, and a huge number of bullets and cartridges across the province.

In Lahore, police teams confiscated 126 Kalashnikovs, 8,287 pistols, 572 rifles, 314 shotguns, 126 revolvers, 46,000 bullets, and hundreds of cartridges.

The IG Punjab said that suspect showcasing weapons in TikTok videos should be brought to justice without discrimination.

Additionally, IGP Usman Anwar instructed regular inspections of licences and stock records of dealers involved in the arms trade.

