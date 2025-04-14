Police seize non-custom cigarettes worth Rs 5m

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In a major operation against smuggling, the Crore police, in collaboration with CID Special Branch and CIA, successfully intercepted a large consignment of non-custom paid cigarettes being smuggled via the Indus River route.

According to police sources, 90 cartons of foreign-brand, non-custom paid cigarettes—valued at approximately Rs 5 million—were seized during the joint raid. This marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against smuggling activities in the region.

District Police Officer (DPO) stated that non-custom paid cigarettes worth Rs 8.8 million have been confiscated during the current month alone. All seized foreign cigarettes have been handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.