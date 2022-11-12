Police seize non-custom paid car at Khhutti check post

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police on Saturday seized a non-custom paid vehicle at the Khutti Check post in the precincts of Dera Town Police station.

According to Police spokesman, a police team led by Dera Town SHO Mukhtiar Hussain took a successful action under the supervision of SDPO Saddar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan Khan.

The police party intercepted a suspected 'Axio car bearing number (AVW-399) at Khutti Check post. The car was coming from Quetta and heading towards Islamabad via Dera Ismail Khan.

During the checking of documents, the car was found as non-custom paid. The driver of the car introduced himself as Abdul Raheem son of Abdul Jalil resident of Quetta. The value of the vehicle was declared as Rs 1.4 million.

Later, the police handed over the vehicle to the customs authorities.