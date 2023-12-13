Police seize over 15 maunds of narcotics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Cantt Police and Gulberg Police Station, in a joint operation, seized over 15 maunds of narcotics valued at millions of rupees from a suspicious vehicle.

Police recovered 469 kg of charas, 152 kg of opium, over one kilogram of heroin, three pistols, and two mobile phones from the suspicious vehicle.

The organized narcotics network had applied a black sticker on the car instead of its original colour to hide its identity.

Police have received video footage of the area, and data from mobile phones found in the vehicle are being obtained to trace the culprits.