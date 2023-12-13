Open Menu

Police Seize Over 15 Maunds Of Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Police seize over 15 maunds of narcotics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Cantt Police and Gulberg Police Station, in a joint operation, seized over 15 maunds of narcotics valued at millions of rupees from a suspicious vehicle.

Police recovered 469 kg of charas, 152 kg of opium, over one kilogram of heroin, three pistols, and two mobile phones from the suspicious vehicle.

The organized narcotics network had applied a black sticker on the car instead of its original colour to hide its identity.

Police have received video footage of the area, and data from mobile phones found in the vehicle are being obtained to trace the culprits.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Vehicle Car Gulberg From Million

Recent Stories

RDA to provide all possible support to promote con ..

RDA to provide all possible support to promote construction activities: DG RDA

7 minutes ago
 UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals pra ..

UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals practice’ concludes

7 minutes ago
 Prioritizing Science & Technology termed as only k ..

Prioritizing Science & Technology termed as only key to socio-economic developme ..

1 minute ago
 Bilawal vows to construct three million houses for ..

Bilawal vows to construct three million houses for poor people

1 minute ago
 Pakistan needs significant transformation in insur ..

Pakistan needs significant transformation in insurance industry: Dr. Shamshad

1 minute ago
 Senate body on Petroleum recommends formalization ..

Senate body on Petroleum recommends formalization of policy for LNG import

1 minute ago
International delegation visits Lahore Railway Sta ..

International delegation visits Lahore Railway Station

56 minutes ago
 Manchester United slide out of Champions League

Manchester United slide out of Champions League

1 hour ago
 China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

1 hour ago
 HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vic ..

HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vice president

1 hour ago
 National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round match ..

National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round matches held

58 minutes ago
 CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development proje ..

CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development projects

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan