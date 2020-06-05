Police seize over 50,000 kites in Faisalabad

The Millat Town police arrested two kite-manufacturers and seized over 50,000 kites from the factory on Friday

A police team conducted a raid at a factory and arrested two accused -- Arif and Mehran -- and seized kites from the site, said a police spokesperson.

Police have registered a case and sent the accused behind the bars.