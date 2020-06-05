UrduPoint.com
Police Seize Over 50,000 Kites In Faisalabad

Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:36 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Millat Town police arrested two kite-manufacturers and seized over 50,000 kites from the factory on Friday.

A police team conducted a raid at a factory and arrested two accused -- Arif and Mehran -- and seized kites from the site, said a police spokesperson.

Police have registered a case and sent the accused behind the bars.

