Police Seize Over Two Kg Hashish
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:30 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The police have arrested an alleged drug smuggler and recovered over two kilograms hashish from his possession in the city.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Civil Lines headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Shehzad raided a den and arrested an alleged drug smuggler.
Police team recovered over two kilograms hashish from his possession. The accused was identified as Salam-Ud-Din.
Civil Lines police have lodged a case against the accused.