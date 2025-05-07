Open Menu

Police Seize Rs 25m NCP Items In DIKhan

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The district po­lice have foiled a smug­gling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth Rs 25 million during the checking of several vehicles here in Dera Ismail Khan.

Under the supervision of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, District Dera Police led by SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan along with SDPO Syed Marjan and police personnel foiled a major attempt to smuggle non-custom paid goods during the checking of 02 trucks coming from Quetta.

On checking the trucks, goods including chalia, dry milk, Chinese salt, various types of seeds and other goods were recovered. The value of the goods seized by the customs authorities has been estimated at around Rs. 25 million. Later, all the recovered NCP goods were handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

