Police Seize Six-kg Cannabis In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 05:12 PM

Police seize six-kg cannabis in Bahawalpur

Dera Nawab Police have arrested an alleged drug-pusher and recovered six-kilogram cannabis from him

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) : Dera Nawab Police have arrested an alleged drug-pusher and recovered six-kilogram cannabis from him.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that during snap checking, Dera Nawab police station party arrested one Junaid and recovered cannabis from him.

The police have registered a case.

Pakistan

