Police Seize Six-kg Cannabis In Bahawalpur
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) : Dera Nawab Police have arrested an alleged drug-pusher and recovered six-kilogram cannabis from him.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that during snap checking, Dera Nawab police station party arrested one Junaid and recovered cannabis from him.
The police have registered a case.