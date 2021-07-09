UrduPoint.com
Police Seize Smuggled Dryfruits, Arrest Drug Peddler

The district police here Friday seized non-custom-paid (NCP) dryfruits during snap checking on Dera Road and confiscated items were handed over to Customs authorities

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police here Friday seized non-custom-paid (NCP) dryfruits during snap checking on Dera Road and confiscated items were handed over to Customs authorities.

Acting on a tip off, the District Police Officer, Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the police team of Mureed Akbar Shaheed Police Station intercepted a truckload and seized non-custom-paid dryfruits worth billions of rupees.

The seized dryfruits included 2000kg almonds, 450kg beverages, 1700kg Ispaghol, and 1475 cardamom (elaichi).

Meanwhile, SMAK police also arrested a drug peddler after recovering 1.2kg hashish, four rifles and 30 numbers of cartridges from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation was underway.

