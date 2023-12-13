Open Menu

Police Seize Smuggled Goods Worth Lakhs Of Rupees

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Police seize smuggled goods worth lakhs of rupees

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Jacobabad police on Wednesday arrested an accused with non-customs paid goods worth lakhs of rupees near village Abdullah Lashari.

According to a police spokesma, under the supervision of SHO Sadar, Manzoor Ahmed Domki arrested an accused named Sandeep son of Ashok Kumar after seizing non-customs paid goods worth lakhs of rupees from a Suzuki Carry during a routine check near village Abdullah Lashari.

The accused was a resident of Quetta, Balochistan.

The seized items included 23 packets of Iranian cream, 18 cans of Iranian peas, 14 packets of rani juice, 10 cartons of Iranian biscuits, 2 cartons of Iranian cakes, and 6 cartons of Iranian clothes. A number of other shoppers were also found with the goods.

The case has been registered at the Sadar police station.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Police Station Jacobabad From Suzuki

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

4 hours ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

4 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

5 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

5 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

5 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

9 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan