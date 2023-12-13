Police seize smuggled goods worth lakhs of rupees

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Jacobabad police on Wednesday arrested an accused with non-customs paid goods worth lakhs of rupees near village Abdullah Lashari.

According to a police spokesma, under the supervision of SHO Sadar, Manzoor Ahmed Domki arrested an accused named Sandeep son of Ashok Kumar after seizing non-customs paid goods worth lakhs of rupees from a Suzuki Carry during a routine check near village Abdullah Lashari.

The accused was a resident of Quetta, Balochistan.

The seized items included 23 packets of Iranian cream, 18 cans of Iranian peas, 14 packets of rani juice, 10 cartons of Iranian biscuits, 2 cartons of Iranian cakes, and 6 cartons of Iranian clothes. A number of other shoppers were also found with the goods.

The case has been registered at the Sadar police station.