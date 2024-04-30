Police Seize Smuggled Shoes Worth Rs. 3 Million In Raid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) In a swift intelligence-based operation, the district City Police apprehended an individual and confiscated a consignment of smuggled imported shoes from the Kharadar area.
Acting on intelligence information, officers from the Kharadar police station conducted a targeted raid, resulting in the seizure of 12 cartons containing 144 boxes of high-end sports joggers, along with the interception of a vehicle suspected to be involved in the illicit trade.
The detained individual, identified as Ehsanullah, is alleged to be connected to the smuggling operation.
The estimated value of the seized footwear amounts to approximately Rs. 3 million. Subsequently, both the apprehended individual and the confiscated goods, including the vehicle, were handed over to Customs authorities to initiate further legal proceedings.
