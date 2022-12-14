Police seize stolen solar plates, batteries

The police have arrested an accused of stealing solar plates and other accessories from a local market.

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The police have arrested an accused of stealing solar plates and other accessories from a local market.

District police officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad flanked by DSP Headquarter Inamullah Khan Gandapur and other senior officials of the district police, while talking to local media on Wednesday, said that other stolen items had also been recovered from the accused.

The DPO informed that one week ago thieves had stolen away solar plates and different volt-batteries from a shop outside the WAPDA colony. The police on the report of Muhammad Irfan son of Ghulam Hussain registered a case against unknown burglars.

The DPO told that on technical grounds pertaining to human intelligence as well as cellular data, at last, traced the involved persons.

The DPO said one of the accused Alamsher son of Umar Khan resident of Tajori, during the course of the investigation, confessed to the crime. The police also recovered the stolen solar plats and batteries which were kept in a quarter of the Wapda colony.

It was told that police were chasing the other accomplices of the accused who were still at large.

The District Police Officer on this occasion wore special turbans to the persons of investigating team and awarded them with cash prizes and appreciation certificates for best performances.